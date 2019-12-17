Magistrate Nadine Lia abstains from inquiry into Melvin Theuma phantom job

Magistrate Nadine Lia has abstained from hearing the inquiry into a phantom job given to Melvin Theuma.

The magistrate, who is related by marriage to Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s personal lawyer Pawlu Lia, said the step was being taken to ensure that justice “was being seen to be done.”

Her recusal from the inquiry had been requested in an application filed by Anthony Muscat, signed by lawyers John Gauci, Ruth Ellul and Julian Farrugia. Muscat is the CEO of the company which employed Theuma.

In her decision on the matter, the magistrate cited a wealth of case law - from local, foreign and EU courts - which established that when there is a legitimate reason to fear a lack of impartiality, the judge or magistrate must withdraw.

A new magistrate will now be selected by lot.