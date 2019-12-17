menu
BREAKING [WATCH] PN leader Adrian Delia to publish Egrant magisterial report in full

Magistrate Nadine Lia abstains from inquiry into Melvin Theuma phantom job

Magistrate Nadine Lia has abstained from hearing the inquiry into a phantom job given to Melvin Theuma

matthew_agius
17 December 2019, 2:24pm
by Matthew Agius

Magistrate Nadine Lia has abstained from hearing the inquiry into a phantom job given to Melvin Theuma.

The magistrate, who is related by marriage to Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s personal lawyer Pawlu Lia, said the step was being taken to ensure that justice “was being seen to be done.”

Her recusal from the inquiry had been requested in an application filed by Anthony Muscat, signed by lawyers John Gauci, Ruth Ellul and Julian Farrugia. Muscat is the CEO of the company which employed Theuma.

In her decision on the matter, the magistrate cited a wealth of case law - from local, foreign and EU courts - which established that when there is a legitimate reason to fear a lack of impartiality, the judge or magistrate must withdraw.

A new magistrate will now be selected by lot.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
More in Court & Police
Magistrate Nadine Lia abstains from inquiry into Melvin Theuma phantom job
Court & Police

Magistrate Nadine Lia abstains from inquiry into Melvin Theuma phantom job
Matthew Agius
[WATCH] Keith Schembri still under investigation but not arrest, inspector tells court
Court & Police

[WATCH] Keith Schembri still under investigation but not arrest, inspector tells court
Matthew Agius
Construction worker seriously injured after collapse of building material
Court & Police

Construction worker seriously injured after collapse of building material
Criminal Court confirms bail for Cisse murder suspects
Court & Police

Criminal Court confirms bail for Cisse murder suspects
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.