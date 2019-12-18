menu

[LIVE] Keith Schembri to testify in Yorgen Fenech's constitutional case

Keith Schembri, the former chief of staff in the Office of the Prime Minister, will testify in the constitutional case that businessman Yorgen Fenech has filed to get lead investigator Keith Arnaud off the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case

matthew_agius
18 December 2019, 10:05am
by Matthew Agius
Keith Schembri arriving in court to testify in the constitutional case filed by Yorgen Fenech
10:59 Schembri would use WhatsApp to communicate with Fenech. "I have to charge my mobile four times a day," Schembri says, explaining that he gets so many messages. Kurt Sansone
10:58 He dodges questions about how many times he called Yorgen Fenech a day. "I work long hours..." Kurt Sansone
10:58 Schembri says that they went abroad together a few times. Kurt Sansone
10:57 Schembri says: "I did not have any business with Fenech." Schembri describes Fenech as a friend. “I have lots of friends.” Kurt Sansone
10:56 Schembri is asked about his dealings with Yorgen Fenech. Kurt Sansone
10:56 Schembri says: "I am not capable of hating and I hate nobody. I felt she crossed the line because my children asked me daddy are you going to die?" Kurt Sansone
10:55 Schembri says that all he saw were snippets of the inquiry report in the media. The Egrant report was published in full yesterday by the Opposition leader. Kurt Sansone
10:54 Camilleri quotes from the Egrant inquiry report, asking him about his testimony in which Schembri had said that Caruana Galizia crossed a line when she wrote about his health. Kurt Sansone
10:53 Schembri says that he had developed a thick skin over the years. Kurt Sansone
10:53 The blog shown to Schembri is one in which Caruana Galizia claimed the former chief of staff was terminally sick. Kurt Sansone
10:51 Lawyer Marion Camilleri for Yorgen Fenech is showing the witness a blog by Daphne Caruana Galizia. "That annoyed you. What did you ask Mr Fenech to do?" Kurt Sansone
10:50 Schembri wants to excuse himself for yesterday and said that nobody notified him. The judge brusquely says that he could not wait for him to decide to open the door and so ordered his arrest. Kurt Sansone
10:49 Keith Schembri is administered the oath. Kurt Sansone
10:48 The court is clarifying the reasons for Schembri's arrest yesterday and the fact that he didn't end up testifying. The judge says constitutional proceedings such as these, are by their nature urgent. Kurt Sansone
10:44 Keith Schembri is summoned to the witness stand. Kurt Sansone
10:43 Lawyers Edward Gatt and Ishmael Psaila representing Keith Schembri are also in the courtroom now, as is murder suspect Yorgen Fenech. Judge Lawrence Mintoff has entered the courtroom. Kurt Sansone
10:41 The press and the public have been ordered out of the courtroom, frisked and then allowed back inside. Kurt Sansone
10:32 Armed security guards patrol the corridors of the law courts and are also present in the courtroom. Kurt Sansone
10:31 The lawyers are also in place. Lawyers Marion Camilleri and Gianluca Caruana Curran, representing Yorgen Fenech, are on one side and State Advocate Victoria Buttigieg and Maurizio Cordina on the other. Kurt Sansone
10:31 We've just been allowed into the courtroom. There are not enough seats for the press and the public, leading to some aggro between the two. MaltaToday’s court reporter Matthew Agius is inside the courtroom. Kurt Sansone
10:10 Keith Schembri is expected to testify this morning. Kurt Sansone
10:09 Fenech has claimed that he was kept abreast of the murder investigation by Schembri, who passed on sensitive information that he obtained from Arnaud. Kurt Sansone
10:09 Fenech wants Inspector Keith Arnaud removed from the investigation because, he claims, the investigator was too close to Keith Schembri. Fenech stands accused in separate court proceedings of being the mastermind of the Caruana Galizia assassination. Kurt Sansone
10:07 Good morning. We are in court again this morning to follow the constitutional case filed by Yorgen Fenech to have the lead investigator in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case removed. Kurt Sansone

Keith Schembri, the former chief of staff to the Prime Minister is to take the witness stand this morning in a constitutional case filed by Daphne Caruana Galizia murder mastermind Yorgen Fenech.

Fenech wants to have the lead investigator in the case, inspector Keith Arnaud, removed.

Fenech had filed the case in November, after his arrest, demanding that Arnaud be removed from the Caruana Galizia murder investigation.

Fenech is claiming that Arnaud was too close to Schembri to investigate the case serenely.

He has claimed that Schembri had kept him informed of all the progress in the murder investigation, passing on sensitive information including that Fenech’s own phone was being tapped. Schembri got the information from Arnaud, he claims.

Inspector Keith Arnaud and alleged mastermind Yorgen Fenech both testified at length yesterday.

During his testimony, Arnaud revealed that investigations into Keith Schembri’s involvment are ongoing, despite the man not being under arrest.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
