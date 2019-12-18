[LIVE] Keith Schembri to testify in Yorgen Fenech's constitutional case

Keith Schembri, the former chief of staff to the Prime Minister is to take the witness stand this morning in a constitutional case filed by Daphne Caruana Galizia murder mastermind Yorgen Fenech.

Fenech wants to have the lead investigator in the case, inspector Keith Arnaud, removed.

Fenech had filed the case in November, after his arrest, demanding that Arnaud be removed from the Caruana Galizia murder investigation.

Fenech is claiming that Arnaud was too close to Schembri to investigate the case serenely.

He has claimed that Schembri had kept him informed of all the progress in the murder investigation, passing on sensitive information including that Fenech’s own phone was being tapped. Schembri got the information from Arnaud, he claims.

Inspector Keith Arnaud and alleged mastermind Yorgen Fenech both testified at length yesterday.

During his testimony, Arnaud revealed that investigations into Keith Schembri’s involvment are ongoing, despite the man not being under arrest.