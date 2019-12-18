menu

Pro Gambler arrested for carrying too much cash

A 58-year-old professional gambler from Turkey has been released on bail after he was arrested at the airport with a suitcase full of money

matthew_agius
18 December 2019, 1:06pm
by Matthew Agius

A 58-year-old professional gambler from Turkey has been released on bail after he was arrested at the airport with a suitcase full of money.

Eyup Mermutlu, from Dalaman, was arrested for carrying over €45,000 in cash without declaring them, in breach of the Cash Control Regulations. He was arraigned before magistrate Victor Axiaq this morning.

The passenger, departing to Istanbul on Tuesday morning, was discovered carrying undeclared cash. Searches resulted in the elevation of €45,185.

Passengers carrying any amount of money, in cash or cheques, over €10,000 are obliged to declare them to Customs as per National Legislation.

Mermutlu’s lawyers Franco Debono and Gianluca Caruana Curran told the court that the man was a professional gambler in transit to Montecarlo.

A not guilty plea was entered.

The court granted the man bail against a deposit of €1,000 and a personal guarantee of €5,000.

Inspector Keith Vella prosecuted.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths
Matthew Agius
