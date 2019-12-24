menu

Police arrest suspected thief who tried to flee Malta

Man suspected of involvement in St Julian’s theft arrested at Malta airport

massimo_costa
24 December 2019, 11:55am
by Massimo Costa

A 30-year-old Romanian, suspected of having stolen money from the shop he worked in, was arrested at the airport last night.

The unnamed man was about to flee the island by boarding a flight to Romania, the police said.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit issued an arrest warrant once it became known that the suspect intended to leave Malta, and he was subsequently apprehended at Malta International Airport.

The man was wanted in connection with a theft from a shop in Triq Ġorġ Borg Olivier in St Julian’s, which happened on 22 December. The man allegedly stole cash and a number of cheques from the shop which employed him.

Following his arrest, the police searched the man and found him to be in possession of cocaine and ecstacy.

He was taken to Floriana police headquarters and is expected to be charged in court in the coming hours.

Investigations are ongoing.

