Man arrested for assaulting police officer during roadblock

A 23-year-old man was arrested after he assaulted a police officer during a traffic control procedure held at Zabbar on Friday night.

The incident took place at around 1:30am on Saturday when the man was stopped by police so that officers could conduct a quick search of his vehicle. A police statement on Saturday said that the man got out of his vehicle and turned aggressive towards the police officers and soldiers present.

While he was being handcuffed, the man assaulted a police officer and caused the said officer slight injuries. The man also refused to submit himself to a breathalyzer test. He was later transported to the police lock-up in Floriana and is expected to be charged in the near future.

Police said in a statement that during the roadblocks, a woman of 28 from Zabbar was found in possession of cannabis, a 25-year-old man from Zejtun was found with cannabis in his car.

A man of 25 from Zejtun was found to be driving without a valid licence. A 19-year-old passenger was in the same vehicle. Cocaine and cannabis were found in the car.

At another roadblock in Paola, a 44-year-old Paola man attempted to keep driving his vehicle after he was given the signal by the police to stop. Police said that the man refused to obey orders and also refused a breathalyser test.

Various individuals at the same roadblock were found to be driving without valid driving licences and driving under the influence of alcohol. The police said that they would be arraigning these individuals in the coming days.

Police were assisted by members of the Rapid Intervention Unit, the Drug Squad, the Armed Forces of Malta and the Dogs' Section of the police force.