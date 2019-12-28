Six persons land in prison for using counterfeit passports

Four foreign individuals were sentenced to six months' imprisonment while two others were sentenced to three months' imprisonment after admitting in court to using fake passports.

The police arrested two individuals on Friday when a Malta International Airport official alerted the police that two Egyptian nationals were attempting to leave Malta using counterfeit identification documents. Montaser and Buree Bouroe, both 26, admitted to the charges and were sentenced to six months in prison.

In a separate incident, the police arrested a further four foreigners who were attempting to leave Malta with fake passports.

Mohammed Mousa Dris, 19, from Chad and Osman Badreddin, 24, from Sudan were sentenced to six months in prison while 16-year-old Adin Hasan and 17-year old Gidi Kin, both from Chad, were sentenced to three months in prison since the court treated them as minors. They too admitted to the charges.

The prosecution was led by inspector Lara Butters while Martin Fenech was legal aid lawyer for the accused.

Natasha Galea Sciberras was presiding magistrate.