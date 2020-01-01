Cash stolen from Fgura restaurant in New Year's Day armed robbery

The police are investigating a restaurant robbery which took place in the early hours of New Year's Day.

The incident happened at an eatery in Triq il-Kuluvert, Fgura at around 12:45am, the police said.

Preliminary investigations indicate that a man armed with a sharp, bladed objected entered the restaurant and stole an amount of cash and a cheque from the establishment's cash register.

The perpetrator subsequently fled the scene.

The restaurant's owner, a 68-year-old Fgura resident, was present as the crime was taking place.

Luckily, nobody was injured during the roberry, police said.