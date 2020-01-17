Man charged with setting Mercedes on fire in Valletta

menu
matthew_agius
17 January 2020, 11:15am
by Matthew Agius

A man has been remanded in custody over last November’s arson attack on a luxury car in Valletta.

Unemployed Ateri Ahmed Alfurjani, 45 from Tripoli and living at Half Far open centre is alleged to have procured the fuel used to burn the car and assisted in setting it alight. Two other men are being investigated by the police in connection with the crime.

He was charged with complicity in the arson attack on the Mercedes before magistrate Nadine Lia this morning, Alfrujani pleaded not guilty to the charge. Bail was not requested.

Inspector Jeffrey Scicluna prosecuted. Lawyer Mark Mifsud Cutajar was legal aid counsel.

