No bail for road hog who threatened police officers

The 22-year-old threatened police officers after they found him in possession of cannabis and untaxed cigarettes

matthew_agius
17 January 2020, 3:00pm
by Matthew Agius
File photo
A 22 year-old man from St. Julians has been remanded in custody on charges which include aggravated drug possession and threatening police officers.

Tyrone Difesa was arrested after he was spotted driving the wrong way down a one-way street and found to be driving without a licence or insurance cover. A crusher and cannabis was found in his possession. A subsequent search of his home recovered untaxed cigarettes and more cannabis. He had also threatened three police officers that he  would “find them” after getting out of prison, Inspector Joseph Xerri explained to duty magistrate Nadine Lia.

Difesa was charged with aggravated possession of cannabis and driving the Citroen C3 without a driving licence or insurance. He was also accused of threatening police officers and accusing them of an offence which he knew hadn't taken place. More charges, relating to ignoring a "No entry" road sign, recidivism and breaching a suspended sentence were also pressed.

Defence counsel Yanika Bugeja entered a plea of not guilty and asked for bail.

The request was objected to by the prosecution due to the fact that Difesa had alleged that the drugs had been planted in his car by the police and had threatened to wreak vengeance on the police after he finished his sentence.

This was also the second time Difesa had been caught driving without a licence and with drugs, said the inspector, highlighting that the crimes had been committed during the operative period of a suspended sentence.

Bugeja argued that Difesa had handed the drugs to the police and could not have therefore alleged that they had placed them there themselves.

Bail was denied at this stage.

A protection order was issued in favour of the officers allegedly threatened.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
