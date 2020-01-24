Two years in prison for builder who stole tools from various locations

A builder, 48 years old, was charged with stealing various tools and items from various locations over a period of one month and was sentenced to two years in prison.

Robert Dimech was charged with six counts of theft that took place between 27 December 2019 and 17 January.

Dimech pleaded guilty to stealing tools from St George’s House on St Francis Square in Qormi, from another location on Main Street in Qormi and from Safi. The court heard how in each incident, the value of the items stolen did not exceed €2,329.37.

Prosecuting inspector Kylie Borg told the court that the accused admitted to everything to police and that he had a family.

“The charges are what they are but I do not object to a suspended sentence,” she said.

Dimech was also charged with breaching conditions of an earlier suspended sentence.

Legal aid lawyer Joe Brincat said that the accused had cooperated wholeheartedly with police and that he had made an early admission.

“He is not expecting not to be punished by imprisonment but I agree that his suspended sentence should be extended,” he told the court.

The court, presided over by duty magistrate Charmaine Galea sentenced him to 24 months’ imprisonment and that his previous suspended sentence from 2016 be re-extended to four years.