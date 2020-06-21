Abela loses trust, but Delia's rating fails to improve, MaltaToday survey shows

Robert Abela's trust rating has slipped to its lowest level since he became prime minister in January, despite it still running at 54.5%, a MaltaToday survey published today shows.

Abela's June rating was almost eight points less than the last trust rating he obtained in April's poll, during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

While the Prime's Minister's trust rating dipped, Adrian Delia's standing did not improve substantially, with the Opposition leader registering only a marginal increase of half a percentage point.

Delia's trust rating ran at 17.8%, lagging almost 37 points behind Abela.

Abela's ratings trumped Delia's amongst men and women and across all age groups and regions.

Support for Labour declines, but PN fails to advance

Support for the Labour Party has declined to its lowest level since January, with the PL registering 45.9% in the MaltaToday survey.

This represents a six-point drop compared to last month's survey, when Labour had obtained its highest result in almost two years.

The PL's decline was not reflected in improvements for the Nationalist Party, however.

The survey shows that 21.7% of respondents would vote for the PN, a marginal drop of less than half a percentage point when compared to May.

Respondents who said they would not vote increased by eight points, to 18.2%.

The gap between the two major parties stood at 24 points.

Alternattiva Demokratika and the Democratic Party registered 1.6% combined.

The survey was held between 12 June and 18 June, a period after the government retracted its position to keep rescued migrants out in detention at sea, and when it announced an economic COVID-19 recovery package for summer.

See the full survey results in today's print edition of MaltaToday, or in the DigitalEdition