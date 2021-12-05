MaltaToday Survey | PN’s Christmas is stolen by worsening leaders’ trust gap

Support for the Labour Party has grown to 45.9%, the highest it has ever been this year, according to the December MaltaToday survey released today.

The Nationalist Party registers 31.9%, while ADPD scores 0.1%. People who will not vote have remained stable at 11.3%, while those who are uncertain have dropped to 10.3% from 13.5% last month.

Both parties have registered increases over November with the gap between them now standing at 45,000 votes when the survey results are extrapolated on eligible voters.

Labour leader Robert Abela’s trust rating has risen to 51.1%, while that of Nationalist leader Bernard Grech has dropped to 26.5%.

The trust gap between the two leaders is at its widest since Grech took over the reins of the PN in September 2020.

Young voters overwhelmingly trust Abela over Grech but when it comes to party support, they shift slightly towards the PN. However, this remains the age group with the largest number of people who are either unsure or will not vote.

