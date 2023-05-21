MaltaToday survey: Labour and Abela hold on despite hospitals deal fiasco

Robert Abela and the Labour Party registered gains in the latest MaltaToday survey partly held in a tumultuous week dominated by damning revelations on the hospitals concession.

The PL polled 33.1%, an increase of 2.3 points since March, while the Nationalist Party registered 28.7%, an uptick of 0.3 points.

The PL widened its lead over the PN from 2.4 points in March to 4.4 points now, translating into a gap of around 15,624 votes.

But despite Labour’s small gain over its worst ever poll result in March, the gap between the two parties remains substantially less than it was in the last general election.

The Prime Minister’s trust rating now stands at 37.1%, an increase of 2.8 points since his worst result in March. Opposition leader Bernard Grech has a trust rating of 25.5%, a slight dip of 0.6 points.

The survey was held between Wednesday 10 May and Friday 19 May.

