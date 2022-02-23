Election Playbook: Labour stops rocking the yacht

Send 'START' to +356 79006845

on WhatsApp for

breaking news alerts

on the 2022 elections







Don't rock the yacht: Robert Abela revealed on Tuesday night that government scrapped its plans to build a yacht marina in Marsaskala after widespread outrage from residents. Speaking at the same time in a separate event, Bernard Grech said Abela should promise that project will be stopped not only for the election but forever. Time will tell whether this is an election stunt or a proper commitment against the Marsaskala marina.

A ‘hell’ of a mess: The Nationalist Party is in damage control after its four-MP exodus on the first day of the campaign. But Mario Galea’s comments on Day 2 were the salt in the wound for the party, revealing to MaltaToday that the party leadership made his life hell while calling out his mental health. PN leader Bernard Grech insisted that he will sack anyone who taunted Galea on his mental health.

Art-ful tax dodgers: Both Labour and the Nationalist Party came out with tax and grant-based proposals on Tuesday. The PN pledged an annual €300 grant for parents of under-18s involved in sports, culture and the performing arts. Labour opted to widen the tax bands for parents, single, and married persons.

No walks in the park: On a lighter note, Foreign Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo has a surprising opponent to his candidacy. His six-year-old granddaughter held a one-person demonstration at home after finding out he will contest the election again. Politics seems to be no walk in the park for Bartolo and his granddaughter - literally and figuratively.

Partit Fashionista: Greta Garbo and Monroe, Dietrich and… Peter Agius? The PN spokesperson greeted residents in Attard while kitted out in a blue winter warmer with an emblazoned maduma in outline. Feels very reminiscent of the Devil Wears Prada’s blue sweater moment - it’s not cerulean, it’s not turquoise, it’s actually Nationalist Party blue.

He who must not be named: Meanwhile, Robert Abela avoids mentioning Joseph Muscat by name, insisting instead that he doesn’t like to throw people away. Maybe Joseph Muscat is the Labour Party’s own “Lord Voldemort” - never to be named out of fear of stirring up a commotion among Muscat supporters.

Swept off my feet: Stop the presses! ADPD - The Green Party unveiled its campaign logo and slogan for the election campaign, opting for an assonant "Green Sweeps Clean", or "Xkupa ħadra tnaddaf". Does this make Carmel Cacopardo Malta's own Mr Clean? Regardless, the party has an impressive 10 candidates on its ticket, each of them contesting on two districts.

Bernard visits MaltaToday: Like a devout Catholic on a pilgrimage to Lourdes, Bernard Grech travelled from newsroom to newsroom on Tuesday to “encourage journalism”. Unlucky for him, he eventually ended up at the MaltaToday newsroom (the real one, not our office in the metaverse).

Nationalist leader Bernard Grech visits the MaltaToday offices 🗞 Read all about the 2022 General Election on our Election playbook - https://bit.ly/3M3IGqj Posted by MaltaToday on Tuesday, February 22, 2022

What’s happening on Wednesday?: Robert Abela will be at a Labour Party rally in Pjazza tal-Parroċċa, Mellieħa. Bernard Grech will start in Gozo at Xewkija, eventually hopping from Kalkara, Santa Luċija, and eventually Ħamrun.