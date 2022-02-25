Arnold Cassola hits the road with electronic billboard

An electronic billboard will now be home to a political advert for independent candidate Arnold Cassola.

Situated in the vicinity of Għargħur. approaching Naxxar along Tal-Balal road, the electronic billboard will be highlighting his candidature on the 10th and 11th districts.

"The two big parties, in particular the Labour Party, have invaded the whole country and occupied any existing open public space with billboards, banners and what not. Such enormous amounts of billboards must cost over a million euro to hire and maintain," Cassola said.

He added that all of the billboards used to advertise the Malta Film Festival are now home to Labour Party adverts.

"Basically, we tax payers have been robbed of over a million euro in taxes, not to finance film culture and budding artists as it should be, but to finance the Robert Abela 2020 propaganda. Our thieving government does not know any limits."

He added that he will limit his information campaign to one electronic billboard and three or four other banners, all of which will be set up over the course of the campaign.

"I believe that the essence of politics is made of discussion, dialectics and free thinking minds. Political adverts are just there to showcase the debate, and not to become the central issues of campaigns."