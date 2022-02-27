menu

MaltaToday Survey | Labour hit by voter abstention as lead cut to 23,000 votes

MaltaToday Survey & Trust Barometer | Labour suffering from higher voter abstention within its ranks compared to 6 February survey

kurt_sansone
27 February 2022, 6:00am
by Kurt Sansone
Robert Abela’s trust rating has continued to decline and now stands at 41.9% but Bernard Grech fails to capitalise with his rating dropping to 29%.
MaltaToday’s first survey of the electoral campaign shows Labour suffering from higher voter abstention within its ranks, when compared to the 6 February survey.

An election held now will see the Labour Party winning with 52.5% and an advantage of almost 23,000 votes over the Nationalist Party, MaltaToday’s first survey for the election shows.

The PN’s support stands at 44.9%, while that for the small parties collectively stands at 2.6%. The share of valid votes cast (not turn out) is expected to be 84%, a considerable drop from the 90.9% it was in the last general election.

This is the third consecutive decline in the trust rating for the Labour leader. But Grech fails to make any inroads.

