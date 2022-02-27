MaltaToday Survey | Labour hit by voter abstention as lead cut to 23,000 votes

MaltaToday’s first survey of the electoral campaign shows Labour suffering from higher voter abstention within its ranks, when compared to the 6 February survey.

An election held now will see the Labour Party winning with 52.5% and an advantage of almost 23,000 votes over the Nationalist Party, MaltaToday’s first survey for the election shows.

The PN’s support stands at 44.9%, while that for the small parties collectively stands at 2.6%. The share of valid votes cast (not turn out) is expected to be 84%, a considerable drop from the 90.9% it was in the last general election.

Robert Abela’s trust rating has continued to decline and now stands at 41.9% but Bernard Grech fails to capitalise with his rating dropping to 29%.

This is the third consecutive decline in the trust rating for the Labour leader. But Grech fails to make any inroads.