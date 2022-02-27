Voting documents ready for distribution

Voting documents for the 26 March election have been printed and are being transported to the Naxxar counting hall today.

The voting document is essential on polling day for a person to be able to vote. There are 355,025 eligible voters according to the last update in the electoral register and these include anyone who turns 16 up to a day before election day.

The voting documents are being transported to the Naxxar counting hall under the watchful eye of political party agents.

The documents will be picked up by the police tomorrow so that they can start being distributed in homes. The door-to-door distribution will require at least someone at home who is eligible to vote to sign off for all that household’s eligible voters.

After the door-to-door distribution ends, a voting document can be picked up from the local police station or local council. Towards the end of the electoral campaign, the voting document will then have to be picked up from the offices of the electoral commission in Naxxar and Victoria.

The last possible time for collecting the voting document is Thursday 24 March at midnight.

The second week of the electoral campaign starts today with the two major political parties holding big rallies in the afternoon – the Labour Party in the Trade Fair car park at Naxxar and the Nationalist Party in Żurrieq’s main square.