Enemalta to offer compensation to Marsaskala residents affected by power cut

Enemalta has confirmed that an extended power outage in Marsaskala on Wednesday was caused by accidental damage to underground electricity cables by a private contractor carrying out works in the area.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the company said that multiple cables were hit during the incident, severely impacting its operations and leaving several zones in Marsaskala without power for an extended period.

Although electricity supply has since been fully restored, with Enemalta deploying temporary generators in affected areas, repair works are still ongoing as technical teams continue addressing the damage caused.

Enemalta apologised for the disruption and announced it will be activating its established compensation mechanism for customers impacted by the blackout, as it has done in similar cases in the past.

“We regret the inconvenience caused and are taking the necessary steps to ensure affected customers are compensated appropriately,” the statement read.