Volt announce second election candidate

Volt Malta has announced its second candidate for the upcoming general election, the party's Co-President Alexia DeBono.

Running under the slogan ‘Vote Better, Vote Volt’, DeBono will contest on the 8th and 9th districts.

‘‘I believe that we need to give more voters the choice to vote for candidates which are truly socially progressive and part of socially progressive parties which amplifies their voice,” the candidate said.

DeBono’s first exposure to politics was Euroscola in 2014, and then involvement through Volt as one of the first two members of the party that now boasts over 65 members and volunteers.

She is one of the party’s co-founders, where she was initially elected as Vice-President in 2020 and then appointed to Co-President in 2021 shortly after the party was registered.

‘‘I witnessed the party multiply in size and professionalise over time. What definitely stands out in the party is its youth and boldness to take on serious subjects not discussed enough in Malta, which we’re eager to present through our manifesto," DeBono said.