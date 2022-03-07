Labour meets FKNK: ‘We understand hunters and trappers’

Labour Party officials met with hunting lobby FKNK (Federazzjoni Kaccaturi Nassaba Konservazzjonisti) on Monday for a pre-election consultation.

PL President Ramona Attard told FKNK officials that the party understands hunters and trappers, and the Labour Party will continue to maintain a clear and honest position on the issue.

"While others increased proposals on hunting and trapping as a damage control measure, and in various versions of their electoral manifesto, the Labour Party's proposals were drafted after the needed discussions. These discussions have been going on for a while, and have continued to go on because the Labour Party respects Maltese and Gozitan hunters and trappers," Attard said.

Apart from Attard, Minister for Gozo Clint Camilleri attended the meeting together with Labour candidate Alicia Bugeja Said.

In a statement, the Labour Party said that it discussed a number of initiatives with FKNK representatives.

"These initiatives are based on respect for the practice of thousands of hunting and trapping enthusiasts, with full respect for the natural environment and the protection of Maltese and European laws," the statement reads.