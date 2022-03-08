Robert Abela tells GWU: 'With Labour you know where you stand'

Robert Abela has told the General Workers' Union that a Labour government provided certainty and this will not change after the election.

During a meeting with union officials at their premises in Valletta, the Prime Minister said the government had strengthened collective agreements, including those for Armed Forces of Malta personnel.

He said the Labour Party had the interests of the GWU at heart. “With the Labour Party, you know where you stand; this won’t change if we are re-elected into government.”

Abela said the PL was putting forward proposals that put money in people's pockets rather than take it away.

Abela was accompanied to the meeting by Finance Minister Clyde Caruana and PL candidate Glenn Bedingfield. Journalists were invited for the introductory remarks afterwhich the meeting continued behind closed doors.

The GWU presented the Prime Minister with its election proposals, which included the road forward after greylisting.

GWU general-secretary Josef Bugeja said the union was proposing a new employment policy, the road forward after greylisting, and the importance of investing in training and reskilling schemes for workers.

Bugeja said the proposals also stressed the importance of a clean environment, better opportunities for youths, and an 'employee-centric' approach that focused on quality of life.