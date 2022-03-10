Labour donors swayed decision on Marsaskala petrol station expansion, ADPD says

ADPD has accused Labour Party donors of being behind a “massive” expansion of a petrol station in Marsaskala.

In a statement on Thursday, ADPD Chairperson Carmel Cacopardo said that once again, the party had to question how much of an effective political party donations are having on decisions taken such as this one.

“This is the reason behind ADPD’s proposals in the electoral manifesto that business and public administration should keep their distance at all times and that the limit allowed for single donations to political parties is decreased from €25,000 to €5,000,” Cacopardo said.

The party said that developers were given the go-ahead to double the size of what had already been strongly objected to by residents in 2019.

“This is literally across the road from the locality’s Family Park, which is a favourite area of relaxation for people in the south,” ADPD said.

The Environment and Planning Tribunal approved an additional 1,200sq.m of agricultural land to include an enlarged retail outlet, larger offices, four large garages, including a VRT centre, panel beating and mechanic services, and a larger area next to a previously approved car wash.

“Both the Planning Authority as well as ERA had objected to this expansion for several reasons, including that this goes against the petrol stations’ policy and that increased land area was excessive,” the party said.

ADPD candidate Brain Decelis said that once again, this appeal seems to have been granted when it could least be noticed as we are in the middle of an electoral campaign.

“This echoes what had happened with the marina proposal that had been issued in the peak of summer. Did they think that the people of Marsaskala would not have noticed?” Decelis questioned.

The party also pointed out that the original permit was granted because the development requested had been reduced.