€100 and €200 cheques will start being delivered on Monday, Robert Abela announces

Workers, students and pensioners will be receiving their €100 and €200 cheques as from Monday (tomorrow), according to Prime Minister Robert Abela.

During a Labour Party rally on Sunday, Abela announced that the cheques will start being delivered to people's inboxes throughout the coming week.

"These cheques might be the last you receive if you trust Bernard Grech and the Nationalist Party," Abela said.

Workers and students will receive a €100 cheque, while pensioners and people on social benefits would receive a €200 cheque.

The financial package was announced last February, and will be handed to people over and above the yearly tax rebate cheques.

Abela's message to uncertain voters

Despite dark clouds and light showers, Robert Abela attracted a sizeable crowd to the Floriana Granaries on Sunday.

Abela continued to focus on uncertain voters during his speech at the rally while emphasising on the importance of heading to the ballot booths on election day.

"The decision is between going back or going forward - between the past and the future," he said.

He accused the Nationalist Party of trying to disrupt key reforms in parliament, or of agreeing half-heartedly on certain laws. "On this alone, they don't deserve the people's trust."

Abela further claimed that the Nationalist Party would cut all aid to families receiving housing aid through the pre-1995 rent reform.

In its manifesto, the Nationalist Party initially pledged that the aid would be tapered over three years and eventually cut completely. PN leader Bernard Grech eventually said that this was a typo, but the Labour Party has used this to their advantage.

"We will not only keep this aid - we have strong housing proposals so that more people can become homeowners and live with adequate accommodation."

Abela further claimed that the Nationalist Party would stop sending out yearly tax rebate cheques, something that has become a key feature under the Labour administration.

"Those who will suffer most under the PN are those on minimum wage," he said. "Tomorrow's cheques might be the last you receive if you trust Bernard Grech and the Nationalist Party."

He concluded his speech with a final appeal to Labour supporters. "I need your help in the coming days. Speak to your friends so that we can unite and renew our country."

"Let’s work together for Malta. We need to be Team Malta and look to the future. Give me my first mandate so that I can turn our 1,000 proposals into 1,000 achievements."