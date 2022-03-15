Grech gets trust boost as gap between parties is just under 25,000 votes

As the electoral campaign enters its fourth week, the gap between the Labour Party and the Nationalist Party stands at 24,697 votes, MaltaToday’s rolling survey shows.

Support for the PL runs at 53%, while the PN scores 45%. Third parties collectively register 2% of the vote.

Bernard Grech’s trust rating has increased by 0.5 points to 30.3%, reversing the downward trend witnessed since 8 March. Robert Abela’s trust rating declined by 0.1 points to 43.8%, while the share of those who trust no one or are unsure stood at 25.9%, a decline of 0.4 points.

The accumulated results as at 8pm on Monday 14 March showed that the share of valid votes stood at 86.4%, a slight decline of 0.2 points over the last data set from Friday.

The share of valid votes, which is the basis on which a general election is determined, is almost 4,000 votes less than the 2017 election.

The results are based on a sample of 1,952 respondents with a margin of error that is 2.2%.

All changes continue to be well within the margin of error of 2.2%, signalling no major shifts either way.

What we do

A base survey with a sample size of 597 was released on Sunday 27 February. This survey was carried out between 21 and 26 February.

Polling will continue everyday between Monday and Friday. The daily tallies will boost the sample size in this rolling survey and enable us to re-calculate the data on progressively larger samples. Results from the last polling day on Friday will be published in the print edition on Sunday.

Care is taken to ensure that daily samples are as representative as they can be of the general population, reflecting gender, age, regional distribution and past voting patterns.

The results based on the accumulated tally comprising the previous day’s results are published at 8:30am on the MaltaToday home page.