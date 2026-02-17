Authorities called for assistance after Msida scaffolding collapses

A stop works notice was issued in an Msida construction site after scaffolding was brought down by strong winds.

An orange weather warning was issued earlier on Tuesday as the MET office advised against working at heights, including on rooftops, balconies, scaffolding and exposed structures.

In a statement, the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) and OHSA said that they assisted in the Msida accident and ordered the site to stop all works.

The Civil Protection Department and Enemalta were also called to eliminate all danger.

The BCA once again urged the public to remove all temporary structures and machinery that might be dangerous in such strong winds.

The BCA and OHSA can both be contacted on the 138 hotline.