'We're the only party fighting overdevelopment' - Carmel Cacopardo

ADPD is the only party actively fighting to stop overdevelopment, its chairman Carmel Cacopardo stated on Wednesday.

Speaking on the 2006 changes to the development laws ADPD chairman Carmel Cacopardo said “Labour was against this in opposition, but as soon as they got in government they turned around and joined in with the rape of this country”

Cacopardo and ADPD Secretary General Ralph Cassar held a press conference in Attard, adjacent to a recent “savage and intensive” development resulting of the 2006 ODZ revisions.

“We are the only party fighting to stop the overdevelopment of the country,” Cacopardo said.

Cacopardo referred to a large project in the area. He remarked that the land in question was not appropriate for apartment flats before the 2006 revisions came into place, but it was certainly enough for farmers to grow food on.

“If we had gotten enough votes we could have saved this land, now it’s too late” Cacopardo stated.

Secretary General and candidate Ralph Cassar explained the choice of venue. “It’s a good example as to why you can’t trust the Nationalist or Labour Party when they suddenly claim to be huge proponents of the environment.”

He added that not only had plans changed in recent years, they had rapidly accelerated. “Our government will always seek to please the developers”, Cassar said. “Nothing has been done here for the public."

Cacopardo commented on the PL's proposal to increase open spaces by emphasising on the need to maintain a holistic vision on environmental matters.

“Is it not better to safeguard what’s left instead of spending a lot of money and pouring a lot of concrete to build some flashy greenwashed project?.”

Cacopardo referenced the PL proposal to transform St.Anne’s street in Floriana into a green and pedestrianized area. While Cacopardo was pleased with the idea, he asked why such a project wasn’t being included holistically in the wider decarbonization agenda.

“Projects like these need to be more numerous as well as strongly connected to better public spaces and public transport” Cacopardo said.

The only way a party could address Malta’s transport situation would be through stronger connections as well as the large-scale shift to electric vehicles. But for this to work, the plans have to be ambitious and attractive enough to serve as an alternative to using a personal vehicle.

Cacopardo said that the country should transition towards electric vehicles. However, he commented that Malta would be exporting the problem if government resorts to sourcing the electric power from non-renewable energy plants in Sicily.

Both Cacopardo and Cassar said a comprehensive strategy was needed to solve the island's problems and not flashy projects like road widening ventures.

“Both parties only seek to impress in a fickle manner with big glitzy projects, but are too afraid to publicly say that we need to reduce the amount of cars on the road,” Cacopardo said.

He stated that development zones and local plans need to be revised intelligently and regularly, with strict attention to community needs.

According to Cacopardo both the PN and PL had failed in their government duties to adequately address and revise the local plans. He said this has caused, and will continue to cause, rampant overdevelopment that diminishes quality of life.

“Today’s government does not have the courage to address these fundamental issues, but we do.”

Cacopardo also said that the racetrack that has been financed with money from the sale of passports is a folly and that nowhere on the island is suited to such a facility.