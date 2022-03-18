Over 300 new COVID cases for second day in a row, two die

Malta recorded 301 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, figures by the Health Ministry show.

Active cases stand at 2,073, after 87 recoveries were registered.

Two females aged 78 and 90 years died while positive to COVID-19. Total deaths stand at 621.

46 patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, of whom 1 are in ITU.

Till yesterday, 1,251,633 doses were administered, of which 347,808 are booster doses.