Early voting in 2022 election: 8,200 cast their ballots

A total of 8,224 electors cast their vote in Malta’s early voting session for the 2022 general elections.

The number represented a turnout of 85.15% for the 9,658 registered voters.

Early voting for the 2022 general election took place on 19 March in Malta for electors who are abroad or hospitalised on 26 March.

Among those casting their early ballot on Saturday was European Parliament president Roberta Metsola, who appealed to voters to carry out their democratic duty.

The turnout for early voters is far lower than the previous election in 2017, which saw a 91.7% turnout for the 4,250 eligible voters that year. 4,173 had then cast their ballot; a further 3,384 of 3,991 people living in old people’s homes and St Vincent de Paule’s also cast their vote early.