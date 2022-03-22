United by the interconnector: where the parties stand on energy, waste and water

The energy policy of both major parties hinges on the development of a second interconnector, on which there is a national consensus.

Both parties concur on investment in offshore renewables and the potential development of hydrogen infrastructure to reduce dependency on fossil fuels.

AD is the only party to insist on the purchase of a higher percentage of renewables from the interconnector.

The major distinction between the major parties is that the PN is committed “ to work” for the termination of the electrogas contract. The careful choice of words is an indication that terminating the contract may be a difficult process.

And while the PN makes reduction in bills conditional on terminating the contract, Labour is careful in choosing its words on future pricing of energy, by promising to keep electricity bills “under control” in a way which “guarantees stability” to families and businesses. This falls short of a clear commitment against any hike in bills. Labour is keen on emphasizing long term price stability, but the PN is committed to buy the cheapest and cleanest energy directly from the European market.

As regards billing the PN is promising a refund to all households penalized by anomalies in the billing system which have been recognized by government in the last budget. Labour makes no such commitment but is promising a separate tariff rate for tenants living in rented properties in a measure which would benefit lower income groups.

AD is also the only party to address the problem created by higher buildings which block access to solar energy of neighbouring properties. And while Labour is keen on the development of solar farms on the roofs of warehouses constructed in disused quarries, AD categorically excludes solar farms, which result in more cementification or loss of agricultural land.

The Labour Party’s manifesto also includes a raft of proposals related to water conservation including free audits for households and companies incentives for on site desalination plants for coastal establishments.

Labour also addresses a neglected but serious sanitary issues related to the use of old water tanks in households by proposing a scheme for their replacement. But all parties except AD make no reference to the need to protect ground water from over-abstraction.

As regards waste the PN makes a vague commitment to verify the location and operational model of the incinerator, which has already been approved in Maghtab.

AD is very critical of incineration warning that this could derail waste reduction efforts, but does not make any concrete proposal on this matter.

Labour Party

Commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and “drastic” decrease in emissions by 2030.

The development of a second interconnector by 2025, which will result in a 58% reduction in carbon emissions.

New electricity distribution link to be located somewhere between Maghtab and Mosta to ensure more efficient distribution of imported power, new distribution center in Naxxar and 200 new substations to strengthen distribution network.

New scheme to help households replace water tanks on roofs with new ones made in material which prevents the generation of microbes.

Incentivise small-scale waste water treatment plants in households through which water from baths, washing machines and dishwashers can be treated to be re-used for landscaping and flushing.

Free auditing for households and SMEs to reduce water consumption.

Assist commercial establishments along the coast to invest in on-site desalinization plants.

Commitment to keep electricity bills “under control” in a way which “guarantees stability” to families and businesses.

A fixed rate for bills paid by tenants in rented properties instead of the existing system based on different bands. Pre-paid meters will be installed on a voluntary basis.

Encourage private investment in “floating” offshore wind and solar farms.

Investment in the storage of renewable energy to strengthen grid to accommodate offshore generation of renewables.

More studies, technical preparations and a national plan for the use of hydrogen as a “source of clean energy”.

Greater use of roofs of public entities for the production of renewables.

A study involving farmers and academics on how agricultural projects can contribute to the production of renewables without impacting on agricultural production.

An obligation on all commercial buildings, offices and schools to install renewable energy systems.

Free energy audit to SMEs with the aim of reducing consumption. Complying companies will be eligible for tax credits.

Completion of ship to shore refueling for ships entering the grand harbor to reduce emissions by 90%.

New incinerator in Maghtab to provide 4.5% of total energy demand.

An “underground refuse collection” system aimed at reducing inconvenience to residents and pedestrians.

Identification of more sites for centers for the disposal of bulky refuse and the introduction of re-use and repair centers in these sites. Centers to start taking glass, plastic and paper.

Installation of long promised plastic bottle machines throughout the country and extension of refund scheme to all containers made of plastic and not just beverages.

The introduction of a collection scheme for used clothes.

A pilot project for hotels and restaurants to encourage investment in technologies to enable them to transform food left overs in to bio gas which can be used in cooking processes.

Nationalist Party

A commitment “to work to terminate” the Electrogas contract and to ensure that the money saved in the process is reflected in “reduction” in bills and a 50% reduction in meter charges.

A commitment to buy gas and hydrogen directly from the open European market, the removal of the Electrogas tanker and investment in a hydrogen pipeline linking Malta to Sicily.

Investment in a second interconnector to double the supply of electricity from Europe.

Investment in partnership with private sector in a large-scale offshore wind energy project located in deeper waters.

ESG criteria for fiscal incentives to include measures to achieve carbon neutrality.

A VAT refund of up to €3,000 a year to home and business owners who are taking measures to achieve carbon neutrality and who reduce energy consumption. The refund should be increased to €6,000 in the case of households, which include pensioners.

A refund to consumers who were over charged due to anomalies in billing system.

Greater investment in energy distribution system to reduce electricity black outs.

Any profit made by government from emission trading schemes should benefit consumers in the form of a rebate on utility bills.

New plan for water conservation and its effective management.

The installation of “intelligent bins” equipped with sensors across the country in a bid to reduce dumping.

A more rigorous legal framework to penalize single use of products.

A verification process on the site identification and operational model of the already approved Maghtab incinerator.

ADPD

All new buildings should be carbon neutral.

All public buildings, factories and commercial establishments should be used for solar energy production.

Micro wind turbines should be installed in all industrial estates.

A moratorium on building heights so that neighbouring roofs are not overshadowed in a way which blocks access to solar energy.

The construction of solar farms should be limited to reversible installations and should not lead to further cementification or loss of agricultural land. Solar farms should not serve as an excuse for constructing new warehouses in disused quarries.

Government should commit itself to buy renewable energy from the interconnector and should enter into an agreement with Sicilian regional government on new sources of renewable energy.

A national and regional system to ensure the collection of vegetable oil to convert it into bio-diesel.

All state assistance to businesses should be conditional on honoring climate change obligations.