BirdLife proposes cap on number of visitors to Comino in election wish-list

BirdLife Malta has published 10 electoral requests ahead of the upcoming general election, which include introducing a cap on the number of visitors to Comino.

The NGO said that in order to reduce pressure on this “unique beauty” between Malta and Gozo, the number of visitors should be capped. “It is high time that this issue is tackled and solutions found in order to eliminate the degradation in certain parts of the island.”

The NGO also said that ODZ land should be treated as such, and no person or entity should be allowed to develop on such sites. The NGO also proposed that ERA should have a veto for any development proposals within 1km of the ODZ boundary and 3km from Natura 2000 sites.

BirdLife said there was a difference between the environment and nature – a reference to Labour’s proposed urban greening projects. “It is important to understand that while taking care of the pavements, urban open spaces and sustainable development are necessary, this has nothing to do with nature.”

The NGO said natural habitats’ biodiversity need stronger conservation efforts and protection holistically. “We demand that bird protection is not removed from the rest of biodiversity, which is within the remit of the Environment Ministry and the Environment and Resources Authority,” the NGO said.

BirdLife also said that the Environmental Protection Unit within the Malta Police Force should be working only on enforcing nature and biodiversity laws to make sure it curbs wildlife crime. “This unit should be given enough resources to handle this work in Malta and Gozo.”

The NGO also proposed the end of bird trapping, which it said goes against the EU Birds Directive, as the practice takes large numbers of birds from the wild.

Along the same vein, BirdLife said that spring hunting should be stopped as it is unsustainable. “There is no justification for spring hunting, and Malta should stop battling against the European Commission on this and take the decision to stop spring hunting seasons once and for all,” the NGO said.

It proposed no hunting zones so that everyone could enjoy the countryside without being disturbed. “We demand public land in Natura 2000 sites be free from hunting while Qawra Point is declared a no-hunting zone as promised by the Environment Minister in 2021.”

BirdLife Malta also proposed that more green spaces should be set at schools and that green spaces on school grounds should be protected. “We request that the nature reserves of G]adira and Simar expand. This would allow the rare wetland habitats to thrive while catering for more visitors such as families and school children.”

Lastly, it said that NGOs in Malta should be given all the possible opportunities to be involved in consultation, advice, and, most importantly, decision-making concerning the state of the natural environment.