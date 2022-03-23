[WATCH] Judges to hear PN’s request to cancel irregular prison vote

Updated at 4:24 pm

Three judges of the Constitutional Court have started to hear submissions in the case filed by the PN against the Electoral Commission over an irregular prison vote.

The commission had turned down the PN’s request to annul an early vote taken by prisoners last Saturday.

PN secretary-general Michael Piccinino late last night filed an injunction after noting that some ineligible prisoners had been allowed to vote.

The Electoral Commission’s lawyer, Prof. Ian Refalo told the court that the PN were “trying to stop the electoral process.”

“If the injunction is upheld this means that the election cannot be concluded as the counting of votes cannot be concluded before the opening of this ballot box,” he said.

Lawyer Paul Borg Olivier, representing the PN in the proceedings, rejected the assertion that the party was trying to stop or delay the election. “There are three stages in every election and voting is currently underway. The voting closes on Saturday. We are saying that early voting was carried out incorrectly and we are asking the court to correct the shortcomings.”

Borg Olivier suggested that for practicality’s sake, the ballot boxes affected should be opened and the votes inside them verified and sorted, with a view of counting them on Sunday.

It was not true that they would be dragging out the election by doing this, he said, pointing out that many more people would also be voting on Saturday.

The law disqualifies certain people from voting a priori, he said, adding that it was the duty of the Prisons Director and the Registrar of Courts to inform the electoral commission of court sentences which affect certain inmates’ eligibility to vote.

“The director of prisons is obliged, by the third day from the publication of the electoral register, to give the list of persons residing at Corradino Correctional Facility and this list must be continuously updated as stipulated in the law,” he said. “If the Electoral Commission is not receiving the information, it had the obligation - and only it can do this -to check the list and eliminate ineligible voters. Did the commission fulfil this obligation? Was the Registrar of Courts aware of this?”

In his submissions, Prof Refalo insisted that the law stated that every registered voter is eligible to vote. “So good or bad, they have a vote.”

He argued that if the PN wanted to change the electoral register, it had filed the case too late and should have done so at a much earlier stage.

“Let us imagine my learned colleague is right. The vote remains the same. I cannot change the electoral register. Rather the law precludes any authority from touching it,” Refalo submitted.

The Electoral Commission is claiming that the court did not have jurisdiction over it. “There is no law which gives this court the jurisdiction that he is expecting it to have,” Refalo said.

Today’s proceedings also placed the Electoral Commission at a disadvantage, he said, as it deprives it of the right to appeal. “How can I declare the election closed if I cannot open this packet [of votes]?”

After the court invited the lawyers of the parties to make their arguments on the issue of jurisdiction raised by the defendant, it ruled that a decision on this point should be given before proceedings continue. The sitting was temporarily suspended for the court to rule on the issue.

More to follow.