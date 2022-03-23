On prostitution, Labour’s manifesto veers away from language of ‘regularisation’

Labour’s language on a controversial proposal to regularise sex work suggests Robert Abela’s administration might not go ahead with any liberalisation of prostitution, if re-elected.

The government was at the receiving end of flak over attempts to liberalise prostitution, by a coalition of NGOs which has vehemently opposed any attempts at decriminalising sex-buyers.

In its 2017 manifesto, Labour said it wanted a debate on “regularisation and decriminalisation” of prostitution, with its main aim being the protection of exploited sex workers and to fight human trafficking.

In its 2022 manifesto, Labour is pledging a voluntary exit programme for prostitutes and decriminalisation for prostitution: “after an extensive consultation process on prostitution, we want to take decisions in favour of those who are the most vulnerable. We believe in individual liberty, but the PL believes the solution is not to incarcerate vulnerable people.”

The Coalition on Human Trafficking and Prostitution wants to ensure proper sanctions for pimps, traffickers and buyers while lifting the burden of criminality from individuals abused by the trade and offer an exit programme for those who wish leave prostitution.

The coalition of 45 NGOs , women’s organisations, academics, lawyers, activists, professionals from the medical field and who work directly with prostituted persons, say the so-called Nordic model would offer the best protection to people in prostitution by shifting the power from the buyer onto the seller in deciding when to report abuse. “The most avant-garde countries in gender equality between women and men have adopted this model. These include Sweden, Norway, Iceland, France, Canada, Ireland, Northern Ireland, and Israel,” the coalition has previously said.

The coalition has previously accused former parliamentary secretary for reforms Rosianne Cutajar of piloting a reform that would protect pimps and sex-buyers, saying it would enable Malta “to become the Mediterranean’s sex-hub, and fail to protect the majority of women trapped in, or are vulnerable to abuse and exploitation.”

The coalition said the proposed law sought to normalise prostitution and legitimise it like any other job.

While Cutajar had stated in parliament that the law would prioritize the rights of sex workers who genuinely want to work in the industry, NGOs who do not support the law say legalization would encourage trafficking of women who lack agency.

“It is a terrible mistake to assume that our country can open the door to prostitution and keep out the international criminal sex trade,” the coalition said.