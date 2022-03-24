Arnold Cassola asks Police Commissioner to investigate ‘corrupt racket’ at Identity Malta

Independent candidate Arnold Cassola has asked the Police Commissioner to investigate allegations of a “corrupt racket” at Identity Malta.

After receiving an anonymous letter on the racket, Cassola passed on the letter to Commissioner Angelo Gafa for further investigation.

According to Cassola, two people working at Identity Malta were receiving commissions from a local real estate agency who would sell luxury properties to foreign IIP applicants.

Six people in total were involved in the racket, according to the letter.

Arnold Cassola’s last appeal

In a final appeal ahead of the general election, Independent candidate Arnold Cassola insisted that a strong Opposition can be larger than the Nationalist Party and include third parties and independent candidates.

“Do we want an Opposition that remains quiet, or do you want people like me and ADPD who can speak freely?” he said at his campaign closure.

He hit out at Prime Minister Robert Abela for “mingling with criminals, kidnappers, and doing business with them” - a reference to his business and legal relationships with Robert Agius il-Maksar and kidnapper Christian Borg.

“They betrayed you, kept your wages low while they enriched themselves while enjoying their yachts,” he said.

Cassola pointed out that the Nationalist Party tries to appease to key lobby groups, especially the hunting lobby.

“We can make history together. A strong Opposition doesn’t just have to be the PN but can include third parties who are freer to act,” he said.