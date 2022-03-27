[LIVE] Labour majority at 39,474 as it wins third consecutive victory where low turnout punishes PN

Malta has elected a new administration, returning to power the Labour Party with Robert Abela as prime minister in an election that yielded a historically low turnout of 85.5%, down from 92% in 2017.

Labour clinched 55.1% of the popular vote, but with less votes than in 2017 at 162,707 owing to the low turnout. But that shyness at the polls punished the opposition Nationalist Party, who garnered 41.7% of the popular vote, 123,233 votes in total, leaving an unprecedented super-majority of 39,474 votes for Labour.

Voter turnout last dipped below 90% in 1966, when it stood at 89.7%.

Other parties, mainly the tiny green party ADPD, clinched a higher than usual vote. In total all non-elected parties garnered 9,308 (3.2%) votes.

The election produced clear surprises: MPs who backed a rebellion against former party leader Adrian Delia were not elected, namely Jason Azzopardi and Karol Aquilina, while Delia was elected on two districts.

Runners-up could still be elected in casual elections for seats vacated by MPs elected on two districts.

Incumbent Labour MPs Joe Mizzi, Glenn Bedingfield, and Rosianne Cutajar, as well as veteran foreign minister Evarist Bartolo, were not elected.

Election day on Saturday brought to an end a short 33-day campaign with well over 340,552 voters eligible to cast their votes.

Official turnout figures until 2pm showed that 44.8% of the electorate had voted, a decline of eight points over the 2017 election.

The campaign was fought mostly between the Labour Party, led by Prime Robert Abela, and the Nationalist Party, led by Opposition leader Bernard Grech.

Abela took over as PM after winning a party leadership battle with deputy prime minister Chris Fearne, after the disgraced exit of his predecessor, Joseph Muscat, in the wake of the arrest of magnate Yorgen Fenech.

Grech was himself the winner of a party leadership contest with predecessor Adrian Delia, who suffered a backbench rebellion in mid-2020. Delia, a backbench MP, is contesting on the eighth district

With 355,025 registered voters, a total of 14,473 voting documents remained uncollected – 4.1% of all eligible votes – almost double that of the 2.4% registered in 2017, and 2% in 2013.