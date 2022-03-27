Bernard Grech blames Labour of using COVID cheques to influence electorate

Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech visited the Naxxar counting hall to greet the PN’s counting agents in a brave show of support.

Unlike Simon Busuttil in the 2017 election, Grech made it a point to be at the counting hall in this most trying of hours, greeting most of the PN activists and also Labour activists inside the counting hall.

Deputy leaders Robert Arrigo and David Agius were nowhere to be seen.

He appeared hard-hit by the scale of the defeat, but he put on a brave face with all the PN agents, hugging and greeting them.

After a lengthy tour of the counting hall, Grech’s first analysis of the PN’s defeat was less of a self-critical assessment and more of an accusation that Labour had engaged in corrupt practices by distributing pre-announced tax cuts and COVID relief cheques in the middle of the election.

“We certainly need elections that are free of vote-baiting gimmicks such as the pay-out of cheques... the country certainly needs a stronger PN more than ever.”

Grech said he respected the people’s decision, but alleged that Labour had used the government cheques as a way of influencing voters.

“I think the authorities should investigate. No country in the world has a prime minister who sends out cheques to the people a week before the election,” Grech said, referring to the distribution of COVID relief cheques and tax refunds in mid-March.

Grech admitted that the PN had also suffered a protest vote of sorts, but added that the absence of 50,000 electors from the election signified “a clear detachment of the public from politics”.

“I will be the voice of all those who gave the party their trust, as well of those who did not participate in the election... I will keep on working to bring more people closer to the party, and I will include those people who have not been elected.”

Grech also said that he had tried to get into contact with his MPs, but claimed that “20% of them had their mobile phone switched off.”

