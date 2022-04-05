38 nominations for seats vacated by Labour MPs

There were 38 nominations filed for casual elections to fill the nine seats vacated by dual-candidacy Labour MPs when the deadline for submissions closed on Tuesday.

The Electoral Commission said the casual elections will be held on Thursday at the Naxxar counting hall and counting will begin at 9am.

Rebecca Buttigieg is secured a seat in parliament since she is the only available candidate to contest two casual elections that will be held on the 9th District. The other seat will be filled by co-option and the PL executive has already approved the Prime Minister’s nomination of Randolph Debattista.

Nine Labour MPs were elected on two districts and the PL executive last week voted to determine which seats should be given up.

The following nominations were received for casual elections on the respective districts:

2nd District (seat ceded by Clyde Caruana)

Nominations: Glenn Bedingfield, Edward Cassar Delia, James Grech, Mark Grech, Joe Mizzi, Oliver Scicluna and Amanda Spiteri Grech

3rd District (seat ceded by Owen Bonnici)

Ray Abela, Alicia Bugeja Said, Edward Cassar Delia, Audrey Demicoli, James Grech, Jean Claude Micallef and Joe Mizzi

4th District (seat ceded by Chris Fearne)

Glenn Bedingfield, Herbert Conti, Katya De Giovanni, Oliver Scicluna and Amanda Spiteri Grech

5th District (seat ceded by Robert Abela)

Gianluca Cutajar, Omar Farrugia, Jean Claude Micallef and Joseph M. Sammut

6th District (seat ceded by Ian Borg)

Malcolm Agius Galea, Sean Apap Meli, Fiona Borg, Joseph Cutajar, Rosianne Cutajar, Katya De Giovanni and Omar Farrugia

7th District (seat ceded by Silvio Schembri)

Malcolm Agius Galea, Alicia Bugeja Said, Naomi Cachia and Chris Grima

9th District (seat ceded by Michael Falzon)

Rebecca Buttigieg

9th District (seat ceded by Clifton Grima)

Rebecca Buttigieg

11th District (seat ceded by Miriam Dalli)

Anthony Agius Decelis and Romilda Baldacchino Zarb

