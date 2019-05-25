Polls close as Malta awaits European and local elections verdict

Polls in Malta have closed after 15 hours of voting in which people were asked to choose their MEPs and councillors who will run the 68 localities.

Malta voted today, with another three EU countries in the European Parliament election. There were 332,888 people eligible to vote after 10% failed to collect their voting document. There were 41 candidates vying for Malta's six seats in the EP.

The turnout until 2pm stood at 32%. The country now awaits the final turnout, expected in the coming hours.

Thanks to all those who voted and participated in #EPelections2019 and #localcouncil elections in #Malta. Thank you to the hundreds of @PL_Malta candidates and volunteers for their tireless work -JM — Joseph Muscat (@JosephMuscat_JM) May 25, 2019

Ballot boxes will be sealed and transported from the various polling stations to the Naxxar counting hall.

On Sunday, MaltaToday will provide live coverage of the counting process, including analysis and commentary.

READ ALSO:

Leaders vote, early start for Delia in Siġġiewi, Muscat votes in Burmarrad

Europe chooses its MEPs: 20 fun facts you may want to reflect on