menu

Polls close as Malta awaits European and local elections verdict

Polls in Malta close at 10pm • People have voted to elect six MEPs and hundreds of local councillors

kurt_sansone
25 May 2019, 10:18pm
by Kurt Sansone
Polling stations in Malta at 7am and closed at 10pm (Photo: DOI)
Polling stations in Malta at 7am and closed at 10pm (Photo: DOI)

Polls in Malta have closed after 15 hours of voting in which people were asked to choose their MEPs and councillors who will run the 68 localities.

Malta voted today, with another three EU countries in the European Parliament election. There were 332,888 people eligible to vote after 10% failed to collect their voting document. There were 41 candidates vying for Malta's six seats in the EP.

The turnout until 2pm stood at 32%. The country now awaits the final turnout, expected in the coming hours.

Ballot boxes will be sealed and transported from the various polling stations to the Naxxar counting hall.

On Sunday, MaltaToday will provide live coverage of the counting process, including analysis and commentary.

READ ALSO:

Leaders vote, early start for Delia in Siġġiewi, Muscat votes in Burmarrad

Europe chooses its MEPs: 20 fun facts you may want to reflect on

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
More in Europe 2019
Polls close as Malta awaits European and local elections verdict
Europe 2019

Polls close as Malta awaits European and local elections verdict
Kurt Sansone
Cassola: Muscat and Delia ‘shameless hypocrites’ on racism they fomented
Europe 2019

Cassola: Muscat and Delia ‘shameless hypocrites’ on racism they fomented
Matthew Vella
Updated | Midday turnout at 32% is comparable to 2014
Europe 2019

Updated | Midday turnout at 32% is comparable to 2014
Kurt Sansone
[WATCH] Leaders vote, early start for Delia in Siġġiewi, Muscat votes in Burmarrad
Europe 2019

[WATCH] Leaders vote, early start for Delia in Siġġiewi, Muscat votes in Burmarrad
David Hudson
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.