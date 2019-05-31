[WATCH] Tensions rise in Naxxar as vote counting enters final day

• Rising tempertures inside the counting hall

• Labour seems to be leading in Mosta

• First locality to switch from Labour to PN in these elections: Munxar

• PN currently dominating in Naxxar and has won San Lawrenz in first result of the night

Tensions are rising inside the Naxxar counting hall as Police have had to intervene in a heated debate between what seemed like two Labour party agents.

The incident took place inside the hall close to the Mosta table. Sources say the argument might have risen due to issues of where agents are to stand while filling out the samples.

"I am standing right here. You're the one who should go across. Let us work," one of them exclaimed loudly.

Fatigue and exhaustion are kicking in after a long two-day counting session for the local councils. This isn't the first incident of its kind as two party agents from opposing parties had an argument over dubious votes at the Naxxar table.

The first result of the night comes from San Lawrenz where PN has retained the locality with four seats to PL's one. Noel Formosa is elected Mayor.

On the other hand, Munxar was won by the PN, the first locality in these elections to switch from a Labour mayorship to a PN mayorship. It was a tight race, finishing at 465 votes for PN and 430 votes for Labour. Spiteri Damien is the new PN mayor.

Vote counting from last Saturday’s local council elections has entered its third and final day at the Naxxar counting hall, with 23 localities around Malta and Gozo still to be decided.

Of particular interest are the localities of Siggiewi and Mosta.

Siggiewi has always been won by the Nationalist Party, but stands a good chance of crossing over to Labour given that the party received more votes than the PN from the locality in the European Parliament election results.

Mosta is another locality in which the PN currently has a slim PN majority. The locality was won by the Labour Party in 2007 and 2012, but it flipped back over to the PN in 2015.

Close battle is expected in Floriana and Zebbug, with the PN possibly winning fewer than 20 councils nationwide.

On Wednesday, Labour won the capital for the first time since the local council system was implemented, and yesterday succeeded in retaining Birkirkara and Msida. It won the San Gwann local council back from the PN.

The complete list of councils up for grabs today is as follows: Floriana, Għargħur, Kirkop, Luqa, Qormi, Safi, Attard, Birgu, Gżira, Ħamrun, Mosta, Munxar, Qala, Naxxar, Siġġiewi, Swieqi, Xgħajra, Żebbuġ (Gozo), Mtarfa, Isla, San Lawrenz, Santa Lucija, Kerċem.