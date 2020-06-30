menu

Updated | EU agrees on list of ‘safe countries’ to which to open external borders

EU agrees to reopen its borders to 14 countries, with possible addition of China, but US remains off the list

massimo_costa
30 June 2020, 2:51pm
by Massimo Costa
The EU is set to decide to which countries to reopen its external borders to, but the US will likely be left out
The EU is set to decide to which countries to reopen its external borders to, but the US will likely be left out

Updated at 3:37pm with EU agreement

The EU has announced a list of third countries which it will be reopening its external borders to, as COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed.

The 27 member states on Tuesday voted to reopen their borders to 14 proposed countries.

The “safe countries” are Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay.

The EU will also allow entry to citizens from China, but on the condition that a reciprocal agreement is reached.

Croatia, which holds the EU’s rotating presidency, had initiated a written approval procedure for member states to agree on a list of countries.

Under the procedure, the member states will decided by qualified majority on the list.

READ ALSO | As airport reopens, doctors union urges heightened discipline against COVID-19 risk

The US, Brazil and Russia - countries where the coronavirus is still spreading - have been excluded for the time being.

Non-essential travel to the EU has been blocked since mid-March. The EU-wide ban came after individual member states closed their national borders in the absence of a coordinated policy.

While border control will ultimately remain the prerogative of each member states, the EU is hoping that once the list is approved, individual members will reopen their borders to the same third countries in tandem.

Massimo’s journalistic interests are local and British politics, EU policies, and busine...
More in Europe
Updated | EU agrees on list of ‘safe countries’ to which to open external borders
Europe

Updated | EU agrees on list of ‘safe countries’ to which to open external borders
Massimo Costa
Brussels business lobby’s not to blame over Malta’s trucking debacle
Europe

Brussels business lobby’s not to blame over Malta’s trucking debacle
Matthew Vella
Sant: EU leaders must stop quibbling and act against COVID recession
Europe

Sant: EU leaders must stop quibbling and act against COVID recession
Matthew Vella
Sant: Malta should show full solidarity on EU’s coronavirus rescue package
Europe

Sant: Malta should show full solidarity on EU’s coronavirus rescue package
Matthew Vella
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.