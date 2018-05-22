menu

Next MEP election dates confirmed for May 2019

European Parliament elections are expected to take place between 23 and 26 May 2019 following a unanimous agreement by the Council

tia_reljic
22 May 2018, 4:16pm
by Tia Reljic

The European Parliament (EP) elections will take place between the 23 and 26 May 2019 according to a Council decision.

In Malta, the election will take place on Saturday 25 May 2019.

Although the next elections should take place from 6 to 9 June 2019 according to the 1976 Electoral Act, member states could not agree on this date.

Subsequently, the Council unanimously agreed in accordance with the Electoral Act to find an alternative, and decided to consult the Parliament on a draft decision fixing these dates on 20 March of this year.

While the Council confirmed the decision today, a formal adoption of the decision is expected before the end of June of this year.

EP elections take place every five years, and the previous elections took place between 22 and 25 May 2014.

Tia Reljic joined MaltaToday in 2017
