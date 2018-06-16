New Regulations aimed at ensuring proper security within the Schengen Area

Maltese MEP Miriam Dalli has highlighted the importance of cross-border information sharing in tackling human trafficking, child abduction and terrorism, as an informal agreement was reached at EU level on the use of the Schengen Information System (SIS).

The sharing of information between Member States is a basic element in ensuring the safety and security of our citizens across the European Union, Dalli, a Labour MEP said.

“Building resilience against terrorist threats can help us fulfil our responsibility to keep our citizens safe and secure. A revamped Schengen Information System (SIS) is an essential tool for this aim,” MEP Dalli stated.

As rapporteur for the Socialists and Democrats, Dalli welcomed the informal agreement reached between the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council and the European Parliament on three regulations on the use of SIS for judicial matters, for border control and for matters of returns of third country nationals.

The draft regulations introduce additional categories of alerts, including alerts on unknown suspects or wanted persons.

Dalli highlighted how the tools under SIS can be used in preventing and combating child abductions or cases of missing children as well.

“For me it was always important not only to address the fight against human trafficking and child abduction, but also to ensure that their fundamental rights with regards to their personal data are protected,” Dalli said.

The draft regulations introduce preventive alerts for children at risk of parental abductions, as well as children and vulnerable persons who are to be prevented from travelling for their own protection.

Over the past years, the challenges of migration and terrorism became increasingly interlinked. A 2017 study by the Danish Institute for International Studies revealed that in the last decade, the great majority of individuals involved in perpetrating terrorist attacks in Europe have been EU citizens. The study showed that many were foreign fighters, and most were already known to the European authorities.

Information exchange among police and judicial authorities in criminal matters and in the field of border checks is essential. The agreement reached includes also alerts for the purpose of return for third-country nationals whose asylum requests are not justified and hence rejected.

“We have the tools to guarantee the safety of our citizens. Now, it is up to the Member States to properly implement the Schengen Acquis,” Dalli concluded.