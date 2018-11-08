PN will defend rule of law in Malta, Adrian Delia tells EPP congress

Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia has told the European People’s Party congress in Helsinki that the PN’s vision for Malta is to have a nation that is confident in the values that make the country, and prepared to face future challenges.

Delia paid tribute to EU membership, and said 14 years from Malta’s accession the PN was still being called upon to protect the value and achievements of EU membership.

“The PN will keep defending the rule of law, democracy and freedom of expression in Malta as the country faces the challenge of a government that does not safeguard these values.”

Delia called for an EU that is closer to the people on various matters, making special mention of irregular immigration. “The Maltese want more solidarity between EU member states so that the burden is shared, while also protecting our frontiers.”

Delia said the PN supported the EPP’s call for greater investment in Africa, and a long-term plan that addresses the root causes of immigration.

Delia also called for the EPP to place the latest advancements of Artificial Intelligence and robotics on the political agenda, especially in the way this will change the future of jobs. “Europe must use this technology for the benefit of all society, and we must invest in our youth and their education so that they are prepared for the skills required of them.”

The EPP today selects the candidate that will lead it during the European Parliament elections, Manfred Weber of Alex Stubb.

Delia was accompanied by deputy leader David Agius, secretary-general Clyde Puli, General Council president Kristy Debono, executive president Mark Anthony Sammut, international secretary Roselyn Borg Knight, PN Whip Robert Cutajar and MEPs David Casa, Roberta Metsola, and Francis Zammit Dimech.