Support for Miriam Dalli’s proposals on solidarity between Member States

A European Parliament committee has voted in support of legislative proposals presented by Maltese MEP Miriam Dalli which will unblock more than €500 million towards measures supporting countries that, like Malta, face pressures posed by irregular migration.

The crucial vote in the Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs means that EU funds will be used for measures such as the relocation mechanism and those that strengthen asylum policy, amongst others.

“The vote in favour of the proposals on how the fund should operate emphasises the need for real solidarity among all Member States on the issue of migration. I am insisting on solidarity because no country, especially those like ours on the frontline, should be left on their own,” Dr Dalli said in comments after the vote. "International law binds us with certain responsibilities when there are human beings in distress out at sea. At the same time, we need to ensure solidarity and that relocation between Member States takes place.”

At the height of the migration crisis in 2015, Member States had agreed to the relocation of persons in need of international protection as well as to the resettlement of Syrian refugees. €843 million were earmarked for this purpose, with payments on these commitments to be made by the end of 2018. However, with the expiration date looming, over €500 million remain unused.

Dalli is currently working on two Regulations related to the management of migration, one pertaining to a fund worth more than €10 billion and the second is the proposed regulation that has just been approved by the LIBE committee. The recently approved regulation seeks to ensure that the €500 million are used by Member States towards the implementation of relocation measures. “The Maltese Prime Minister has shown how this can be done over the summer months,” Dalli added.

The next step is a vote in plenary to allow the Maltese MEP to negotiate on behalf of the European Parliament during the inter-institutional negotiations.