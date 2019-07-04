David Casa will hold administrative position in European Parliament as third quaestor

PN MEP David Casa has been elected into an administrative office within the European Parliament as he will now hold the chair as third queastor, responsible for administrative and financial matters.

"I am honoured for the faith the European Parliament has in me to grant me this role. This is my fourth legislature within the European Parliament and therefore am ready to be granted further responsibility," he said, adding that this meant that though Malta was a small country it was still trusted with important institutions in Europe.

Casa was elected in the third quaestor spot with 391 votes, getting as many votes as the second quaestor Monika Benová. When two candidates obtain an equal number of votes, precedence is given to the oldest candidate.

Quaestors are elected for two years and a half and are responsible for the administrative, financial and communication aspects of the parliament, forming part of the Parliamentary Bureau. Casa's occupation of this role means that this is the highest office a Maltese has occupied within the European Parliament.

Casa has previously been the European People's Party coordinator within the Committee for Employment and Social Affairs as well as chief negotiator for the Work Life Balance Directive.

"I am determined to keep working with renewed energy to provide concrete results for Maltese and European citizens," he said in a press statement.

Casa thanked PN colleague Roberta Metsola for her support.

The two of them were recently elected as coordinators of their respective committees. Metsola was elected EPP group coordinator within the Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs Committee, while David Casa was re-elected as coordinator within the Employment and Social Affairs Committee.