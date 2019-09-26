Helena Dalli cleared by MEPs over personal finances

Maltese commissioner-designate Helena Dalli has been cleared by the European Parliament’s legal affairs committee that scrutinised asset declarations for any potential conflicts of interest.

The scrutiny is a first step before commissioner-designates are subjected to a grilling process by MEPs next week.

Sources in Brussels said Dalli was cleared for any potential conflicts of interest. “Her equality portfolio is not really one where there could be conflicts of interest and so her clearance was pretty much a foregone conclusion but MEPs have raised questions on the finances of other candidates,” the sources said.

Not all commissioner-designates had it as easy. MEPs sent supplementary questions to several commissioner-designates over declarations that raised red flags.

And two nominees for the next European Commission will appear before MEPs on the legal affairs committee today to answer further questions.

Brussels-based Politico has reported that Romania’s Rovana Plumb and Hungary’s László Trócsányi will be questioned by MEPs on Thursday.

Plumb, slated to get the transport portfolio will be asked to explain why she did not declare two loans worth almost €1 million to the parliament.

One of the loans was for a real estate purchase and the other for a political donation to her Social Democratic Party.

Trócsányi, who will be responsible for the neighbourhood and enlargement portfolio, will be asked about a law firm he founded in 1991. Trócsányi is a former justice minister under Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

If the two prospective commissioners do not satisfy MEPs about their financial dealings, the committee could recommend they do not get roles in the next commission.

The official hearings of Ursula von der Leyen's team are scheduled to take place between 30 September and 8 October, with the new Commission expected to take office on 1 November.

MEPs will have to vote for the entire team of commissioners.

Dalli’s grilling will take place on 2 October.