Five stabbed at Manchester's Arndale shopping centre

No fatalities reported as police arrest man in his 40s

maltatoday
11 October 2019, 3:07pm
by MaltaToday Staff

Five people have been stabbed at a shopping centre in Manchester, in an attack which is being investigated by counter-terrorism police.

No fatalities were reported following the incident, which happened at the Arndale Centre, the city centre’s largest shopping mall.

The police have arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of serious assault.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, writing on Twitter, said he was “shocked by the incident in Manchester” and that his thoughts were with the injured.

The shopping centre has been evacuated, and trams have stopped operating at Exchange Square outside the mall’s entrance.

A police spokesperson confirmed that five people had been stabbed and hospitalised.

"In these early stages, we are keeping an open mind about the motivation of this terrible incident and the circumstances as we know them,” the spokesperson said.

"Given the location of the incident and its nature officers from Counter Terrorism Police North West are leading the investigation as we determine the circumstances."

