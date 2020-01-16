menu

Sant on Libya: military intervention could be only solution for stability and security

Labour MEP hits out at foreign interference and hidden agendas of EU states: ‘if current turmoil persists, then only one solution will remain: a military one that brings stability’

matthew_vella
16 January 2020, 9:21am
by Matthew Vella
Labour MEP Alfred Sant
Labour MEP Alfred Sant has lashed out at the interference of foreign powers and EU states in the Libyan crisis, citing their hidden agendas.

In a written statement submitted in relation to a European Parliament plenary debate on the Libyan situation, the former prime minister listed access to oil supplies, strategic interests in sub-Saharan Africa, occult financial operations, immigration towards Europe, and aspirations to achieve greater influence in the Mediterranean space as reasons for interference in the civil strife in Libya.

“Foreign interference in Libya has increased in recent months. Along the years, it has exacerbated the instability already inherent in a predominant feature of Libyan society – its tribal organization.

“One can see little prospects of peace in Libya unless the hidden agendas are made explicit and aligned with the interests of the Libyan people, only they – those living in the coastal cities and in the hinterland,” Sant said.

He poured cold water over formal conferences that try to bring “all sides” together but retain the hidden agendas, saying they are “are quite likely destined to eventual failure”.

“But if it does, and the current turmoil persists, then only one solution will remain that could over the medium term make sense, again in the interests of the Libyan people – a military one that brings stability and internal security to the Libyan territory as one whole.”

Matthew Vella is executive editor at MaltaToday.
