Robert Abela invites European Parliament party leaders to Malta to witness institutional reforms

Prime Minister Robert Abela has invited European Parliament head David Sassoli and the leaders of political groups for an official visit to Malta to witness first-hand the reforms introduced to strengthen the rule of law.

Abela had an online meeting Sassoli to discuss rule of law changes carried out by government. The meeting took place ahead of a discussion in the European Parliament on the latest developments amenating from the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation.

“Prime Minister Robert Abela discussed the unprecedented changes and reforms introduced by the Maltese government to further enhance the rule of law and bolster institutions and entities such that they may implement justice effectively,” a government statement read.

During the bilateral meeting the Prime Minister spoke about the reforms which took place after consultation with the Venice Commission, while also following the parliamentary process.

“He also gave an overview of the actions being implemented in the fight against crime and money laundering. The Prime Minister reiterated his commitment to continue delivering on the reform process,” the statement said.

It added that the European Parliament president recognised the Maltese government’s achievements and efforts in this regard.

