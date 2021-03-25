MEPs on latest revelations in Daphne murder: ‘She is still working for the truth’
The European Parliament discussed the latest developments surrounding the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination in Malta.
Malta’s MEPs took part in a one-hour debate in the European Parliament that took Malta to task over the role that high-ranking officials in the Labour government could have played in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.
The debate was introduced and capped off by European Commissioner Vera Jourova, who acknowledged Malta’s positive response in kickstarting important judicial and legal reforms.
“These are all steps in the right direction, but important concerns remain as regards the efficiency of the justice system, judicial proceedings taking very long… the anti corruption framework still lacks a track record of securing convictions in high level cases.”
Malta’s six MEPs addressed the Plenary, with Labour MEPs giving an impassioned defence of Robert Abela’s administration in addressing shortcomings identified by the Council of Europe as well as the European Commission. Nationalist MEPs paid tribute to the memory of Daphne Caruana Galizia, whose work Jourova herself said was still making itself felt with the arraignment of Keith Schembri, the former chief of staff to former premier Joseph Muscat.
“We need those responsible for the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, those who let it happen and those who tried to cover it up, to face justice,” said EP vice-president Roberta Metsola. “We need an end to impunity and justice for the stories she was killed for exposing. And we must prevent this happening ever again. That means strengthening our systems and giving Europol more authority on sharing evidence and investigations; It means having an Anti-SLAPP directive.”
Labour MEP Cyrus Engerer warned against using a political debate that could deter the course of justice by politicising the issue. “In the name of truth and justice, please stop politicising the judicial process. Mr Manfred Weber left the room, but I am sorry to hear him say that the Labour Party ‘knew in advance that Daphne would be killed’. We are the Labour Party, the party of work and progress… What we see here is a frenzy to score points before a general election.”
The Labour Party was taken to task as well. One EPP member, Paulo Rangel, called on the S&D to acknowledge the breach of European values that had taken place at the behest of the Labour government. Other MEPs, like Antonio Lopez-Isturiz White and Esteban Gonzalez Pons, said the S&D should sever ties with the Labour Party.
But one S&D MEP from the Netherlands, Lara Wolters, pointed out that the debate resembled other occasions in the Plenary where MEPs’ concerns “do not originate from genuine concerns about the EU or rule of law”. An acquaintance of Andrew Caruana Galizia, Wolters told the Chamber that she felt strong that “the Caruana Galizia family are not helped by the games played in this House.”
Labour MEP Alfred Sant urged the House to consider its role at a delicate time when criminals were being prosecuted on the assassination. “Now that we are prosecuting, there should be no place for political intervention in the judicial process – this debate is quite clearly intruding in the judicial procedure that has made slow but spectacular process. It brings no value added to the rule of law and justice process. This House has kept back from discussing the Sarkozy case or Barelas-Gurtel case in Spain – there are two weights and measures being applied today.”
His colleagues Alex Agius Saliba and Josianne Cutajar had similar comments to make.
“The institutions in Malta are functioning, they are treating everyone equally. Our greatest priority is to see justice being served on the murder of the Caruana Galizia murder. This is why I cannot understand why the EP is trying to pass political judgement on a process that is still ongoing before our courts. Let us allow our courts to work freely and not make a mockery of it, that is loaded with partisanship,” Agius Saliba said.
“Today’s debate is insensitive to the realities of Malta…. Our society is seeking a stronger sense of reconciliation, so what sense does this debate make at a time when Malta is going through acts of judicial process, and numerous inquiries are underway to resolve major cases?” Cutajar asked.
Former EP president Antonio Tajani (EPP) warned that should people in power be linked to the Daphne assassination, then there was something more than murder at stake, “but a political plot to kill a journalist to discover something that they didn’t want to be discovered. That is why the Socialist group has to take a good look at itself – we can’t say that rule of law is more important in certain countries than others. We cannot bury our heads in the sand.”
This article is part of a content series called Ewropej. This is a multi-newsroom initiative part-funded by the European Parliament to bring the work of the EP closer to the citizens of Malta and keep them informed about matters that affect their daily lives. This article reflects only the author’s view. The European Parliament is not responsible for any use that may be made of the information it contains.
