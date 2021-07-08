EP’s European Citizen’s Prize 2021 goes to...Dar tal-Providenza

Dar tal-Providenza has won the coveted European Citizen’s Prize 2021, the European Parliament announced on Thursday.

The organisation was nominated by MEPs Roberta Metsola and David Casa, as members of the Nationalist Party’s delegation to the European Parliament, for its ‘Monument of Mercy’ project, which provides community homes for people with disabilities.

The Maltese organisation was declared as the winner of the prestigious prize after the Chancellery of the European Citizen's Prize examined the shortlisted projects.

The Chancellery acknowledged how Dar tal-Providenza has always provided homes with a family-like environment for persons with disabilities who could not live with their family in Malta.

Dar tal-Providenza’s ethos, it was noted, is to ensure community care for people at risk of isolation in Malta.

The project saw the development of four homes in different localities in Malta, aimed at integrating people with a disability within the community and pushing back against ring-fencing of people with a disability, in line with European Union ideals.

A fifth home was developed in 2020 and is expected to open its doors within the coming weeks.

In a joint statement, MEPs Casa and Metsola greeted the “excellent news”.

“The invaluable efforts made with huge dedication by Fr Martin Micallef and his colleagues have now been recognised at European level,” they said in congratulating Dar tal-Providenza.

They added that they were proud to have nominated Dar tal-Providenza for the prize: “Dar tal-Providenza embodies the best of Maltese and European values. Their excellent work in exceptionally difficult circumstances with the most vulnerable in our society showcases the best of Europe.”

The prize will be presented to Dar tal-Providenza during an award ceremony to be held on 9 November.